Peoria police looking for toddler who was kidnapped by mother who doesn’t have custody

It happened on Friday near 89th Avenue and Peoria.
By David Baker
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:44 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Peoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 18-month-old boy who was kidnapped by his mom and doesn’t have custody. Investigators said 30-year-old Brittany Roberts had a supervised visit with her son, Zachary Kaman-Moose, on Friday around 10:30 a.m near 89th and Peoria avenues. Once the visit was over, police said Roberts took the boy and got into a white truck driven by an unknown woman. They then drove off. Police said Roberts doesn’t have any parental rights.

The mother is described as a white woman, about 5′6″, 145 pounds, with short brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.

Zachary is also white, about 26 inches tall, and weighs 25 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last spotted wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, dark-colored sweatpants and blue-colored shoes. Anyone with information is asked to call the Peoria Police Department at (623) 773-8311. As of 4:30 p.m., an Amber Alert hasn’t been issued.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

