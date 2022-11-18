Christmas Angel
Man killed in crash near I-10 in southeast Phoenix

A crash leaves one man dead in Phoenix.
A crash leaves one man dead in Phoenix.(Courtesy of the Arizona Department of Transportation)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man died on Friday after a two-vehicle crash in Phoenix’s South Mountain Village. It happened around noon near the 40th Street off-ramp of Interstate 10. The victim, who hasn’t been identified, died at the scene. The other driver stayed and spoke with the police, investigators said. Police say the area is closed in all directions while they investigate the accident.

