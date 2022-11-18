Christmas Angel
Loop 303 west will close this weekend for construction in north Phoenix

Loop 303 will close from Interstate 17 to Lake Pleasant Parkway for construction.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There will only be one freeway closure this weekend in the Valley, but the Arizona Department of Transportation still recommends allowing for extra time and planning alternate routes if you live in that area.

Loop 303 west will close between Interstate 17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway for construction from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. I-17 off-ramps at Loop 303 have restricted access and are limited to using Sonoran Desert Drive, which is east of I-17. However, the on-ramps will remain open.

Loop 303 will close between Interstate 17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway.
Loop 303 will close between Interstate 17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway.(Courtesy of the Arizona Department of Transportation)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

