Loop 303 west will close this weekend for construction in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There will only be one freeway closure this weekend in the Valley, but the Arizona Department of Transportation still recommends allowing for extra time and planning alternate routes if you live in that area.

Loop 303 west will close between Interstate 17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway for construction from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. I-17 off-ramps at Loop 303 have restricted access and are limited to using Sonoran Desert Drive, which is east of I-17. However, the on-ramps will remain open.

Loop 303 will close between Interstate 17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway. (Courtesy of the Arizona Department of Transportation)

