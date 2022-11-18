Christmas Angel
K-9 Kilo helps Navajo County deputy stop man hauling over 13 pounds of cocaine

K-9 Kilo's discovery led to the cocaine bust near Winslow.
K-9 Kilo's discovery led to the cocaine bust near Winslow.(Navajo County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:08 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WINSLOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Good boy! The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office says K-9 Kilo stopped a driver with cocaine inside his car near Winslow earlier this month. On Nov. 8, a deputy pulled over 40-year-old David Armando Paz on Interstate 40 heading into Winslow. Kilo sniffed around the car during the stop and picked up a positive read. The deputy searched Paz’s car and discovered over 13 pounds of cocaine and a gun, NCSO said.

Paz was booked for transportation of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs, and misconduct involving weapons. Deputies said the estimated value of the cocaine was over $509,000.

This isn’t Kilo’s first rodeo, either. On Oct. 5, Kilo busted 20-year-old Jesus Alejandro Alvarez Fonseca, who had 22,000 fentanyl pills and 1.5 pounds of fentanyl powder inside his car near Holbrook.

