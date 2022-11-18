Friends throw a ‘head-shaving’ party for friend with alopecia

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Seventh grade can be a challenging time for kids at a new school, and this was especially true for one teen in Minnesota.

Thatcher Johnson, 13, wasn’t sure what to expect when he developed alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair to fall out and, in some cases, not grow back. Thatcher just wanted to fit in. So friends and family took it upon themselves to show Thatcher that he already fits in by throwing a head-shaving party and we think that’s Something Good! Check out the video for more!

