Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Friends throw a ‘head-shaving’ party for friend with alopecia

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:03 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Seventh grade can be a challenging time for kids at a new school, and this was especially true for one teen in Minnesota.

Thatcher Johnson, 13, wasn’t sure what to expect when he developed alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair to fall out and, in some cases, not grow back. Thatcher just wanted to fit in. So friends and family took it upon themselves to show Thatcher that he already fits in by throwing a head-shaving party and we think that’s Something Good! Check out the video for more!

If you know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community, let us know here! Don’t forget your photos and video.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Larry Fitzgerald teeing up in fight against cancer
Friends show solidarity with teen who has alopecia
Friend Pays It Forward to Phoenix breast cancer survivor who started nonprofit
Christiansen beat breast cancer 32 years ago.
Phoenix breast cancer survivor, nonprofit founder wins Pay It Forward award