Chandler teen arrested for reportedly shooting friend in the chest by accident

The crash happened Tuesday morning.
The crash happened Tuesday morning.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:56 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A teenager has been arrested after police say he shot his friend while the two were handling a gun.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was visiting his friend, another 16-year-old boy, at his Chandler home near McQueen Road and Hunt Highway the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 3 around 2:20 p.m. According to investigators, the teens were alone in the home when the boy who lives at the house was, “recklessly handling the gun.” It fired at the other 16-year-old hitting him in his chest area. The injured teen was alert and talking when he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

The shooter was booked into the Maricopa County Juvenile Detention Facility on several charges, including aggravated assault, firing a gun while in a city, obstructing an investigation and false reporting. No names were released because of their ages.

