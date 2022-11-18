Can’t make it to Tucson? Check out Territorial Cup Road Rallies at these Phoenix-area locations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Are you ready for some football between two Arizona school rivals? The Duel in the Desert between Arizona State University and the University of Arizona is on Black Friday this year, Nov. 25. It’s one of the longest college rivalries in the nation, dating back to 1899. They’ll play for the Territorial Cup, the oldest rivalry trophy in the country. This year’s game will take place in Tucson. But for ASU fans who can’t make the trip to the Old Pueblo, there are three bars in the Valley hosting Territorial Cup Road Rallies, put on by the ASU Alumni Association. They will be held in Tempe, Phoenix and Scottsdale.

Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers - Village Crossroads 4731 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers - Pima Crossing 8624 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Six40rty pub - near ASU Tempe campus 640 S. Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281

