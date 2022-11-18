Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Biggest drug bust in Mesa PD history: 700K+ fentanyl pills, 15 lbs of hard drugs found

Officers found fentanyl, meth, cocaine and heroin during the bust.
Officers found fentanyl, meth, cocaine and heroin during the bust.(Mesa Police Department)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:15 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- In the biggest drug bust recorded in Mesa Police Department history, officers uncovered over 700,000 fentanyl pills and more than 15 pounds of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine earlier this month. Police say on Nov. 9, a traffic stop led to police searching an apartment near Country Club and University drives. Inside the “stash house,” officers found 714,300 fentanyl pills, 3.5 pounds of fentanyl powder, six pounds of meth, 3.6 pounds of heroin and two pounds of cocaine.

TRENDING: ‘She’s a tough kid’: Avondale father says University of Idaho student killed fought her attacker

Along with all the drugs, police also found $17,039 in cash and one gun with boxes of ammo. Officers arrested 36-year-old Jesus Rojas Romero, 20-year-old Alex Ruiz, and 22-year-old Christian Valles Castro after the bust. Police say the total value of the drugs came in at over $4.4 million.

(From left to right) Cristian Valles Castro, Jesus Rojas Romero and Alex Ruiz were arrested.
(From left to right) Cristian Valles Castro, Jesus Rojas Romero and Alex Ruiz were arrested.(MCSO)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Republican Kari Lake not conceding, highlighting Election Day tabulation issues
Tempe calls attention to deadly crashes with new sign campaign
Friend Pays It Forward to Phoenix breast cancer survivor who started nonprofit
The signs are part of Vision Zero, a worldwide effort to reduce traffic deaths and serious...
City of Tempe joining worldwide effort to reduce traffic deaths and serious injuries