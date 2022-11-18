Biggest drug bust in Mesa PD history: 700K+ fentanyl pills, 15 lbs of hard drugs found

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- In the biggest drug bust recorded in Mesa Police Department history, officers uncovered over 700,000 fentanyl pills and more than 15 pounds of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine earlier this month. Police say on Nov. 9, a traffic stop led to police searching an apartment near Country Club and University drives. Inside the “stash house,” officers found 714,300 fentanyl pills, 3.5 pounds of fentanyl powder, six pounds of meth, 3.6 pounds of heroin and two pounds of cocaine.

Along with all the drugs, police also found $17,039 in cash and one gun with boxes of ammo. Officers arrested 36-year-old Jesus Rojas Romero, 20-year-old Alex Ruiz, and 22-year-old Christian Valles Castro after the bust. Police say the total value of the drugs came in at over $4.4 million.

(From left to right) Cristian Valles Castro, Jesus Rojas Romero and Alex Ruiz were arrested. (MCSO)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.