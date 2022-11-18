Another cold start with a high near 72 degrees Friday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Plan another cold start to your morning in Phoenix with widespread temperatures in the 40s. Later today, highs will hold steady in the low 70s with dry conditions in Arizona.

A weak, dry cold front will clip the northern part of the state into the weekend, and bring the return of gusty conditions to northern and western Arizona The strongest winds will be along the lower Colorado River in western Arizona where we have a lake wind advisory that goes through Saturday.

Gusts could get up to 40 miles per hour and make for some choppy conditions on the water along the river. Highs will stay in the low 70s in Phoenix for your weekend and as we step into next week.

Plan on highs hovering around 72 degrees for the majority of next week in Phoenix with dry conditions. Have a great weekend!

