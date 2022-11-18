Christmas Angel
‘Alice Scooper’ among winning names in ADOT’s Name-A-Snowplow contest

Three ADOT snowplows have new names after a contest where more than 4,700 ideas were submitted.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:05 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — After tabulating almost 7,000 votes, three names have been chosen as part of the Arizona Department of Transportation Name-A-Snowplow contest. Drumroll, please…

The winners are:

  • “Alice Scooper”
  • “Snowguaro”
  • “Frost Responder”

Those names will be added to the driver and passenger side doors of three snowplow trucks, which will operate in different parts of Arizona. “Frost Responder” will be stationed in Page, “Snowguaro” will be clearing roads in Superior and “Alice Scooper” will be housed at the ADOT maintenance yard in Flagstaff.

The latter’s namesake, rock legend Alice Cooper, recorded a video reacting to the unique honor, saying “it’s one of the highlights of [his] life.” See his message below:

"Alice Scooper" was one of three winning names in ADOT's Name-A-Snowplow contest. Video courtesy of Alice Cooper.

More than 4,700 names were submitted during the contest. In late October, 15 finalists were announced. Voting closed on Nov. 1.

