Toy Insider’s holiday stocking stuffer ideas for less than $20

These ideas won't break the bank but will probably get the most bang for your buck.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — James Zahn with Toy Insider has some stocking stuffing ideas if you’re on a budget and shared some of his favorites under $20.

L.O.L. Surprise-O-Matic ($14.99)

The L.O.L. Surprise! Loves Mini Sweets Surprise-O-Matic Dolls from MGA Entertainment are designed for kids ages 4 and up and feature clothing and accessories inspired by popular candy brands.

Cra-Z-Sand ($5.99)

If you want to put some weight in the stocking, maybe even trick the kids into thinking it’s a lump of coal, how about crazy sand from Cra-Z-Sand.

Cats vs. Pickles Limited Edition Holiday Beans ($4.99)

These limited edition holiday beans are super-soft and filled with beans featuring holiday Cats vs. Pickles characters. They’re super cute, fun to collect and perfect for the stocking.

TMNT Street Turtles ($19.99)

These are the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles; who doesn’t know Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michaelangelo? Each comes with three variants.

Merry Dissmas ($19.99)

Merry Dissmas is the family holiday party game in which you present a statement to the family and then the family is going to answer on these cards who they think we’re talking about.

