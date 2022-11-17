The Territorial Cup Road Rallies will be at these Phoenix-area locations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Are you ready for some football between two Arizona school rivals? The Territorial Cup rivalry goes back to when Arizona State University used to be called Territorial Normal School and before Arizona became a state. Here are a few places to watch the Territorial Cup game on Friday, Nov. 25, at Sun Devil Stadium. Three Road Rally events will be held in Tempe, Phoenix and Scottsdale.

Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers - Village Crossroads 4731 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Cold Beer & Cheesburgers @ Village Crossroads

Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers - Pima Crossing 8624 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers @ Pima Crossing

Six40rty pub - near ASU Tempe campus 640 S. Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281

Six40rty near ASU Tempe campus

