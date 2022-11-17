The Territorial Cup Road Rallies will be at these Phoenix-area locations
Arizona State University vs. University of Arizona
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:16 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Are you ready for some football between two Arizona school rivals? The Territorial Cup rivalry goes back to when Arizona State University used to be called Territorial Normal School and before Arizona became a state. Here are a few places to watch the Territorial Cup game on Friday, Nov. 25, at Sun Devil Stadium. Three Road Rally events will be held in Tempe, Phoenix and Scottsdale.
Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers - Village Crossroads 4731 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers - Pima Crossing 8624 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Six40rty pub - near ASU Tempe campus 640 S. Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281
