Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations

Health inspectors found boxes of raw meat thawing on the floor and food not kept at proper temperatures at several Valley restaurants.
By Jason Barry
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:15 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for November 16, 2022:

Mango Rabbit - 1250 E. Apache Blvd, Tempe

3 violations

  • Blenders stored with grease and food debris
  • Edible marshmallow cup stored in cardboard box

Pho Laveen - 3424 W. Southern Ave, Phoenix

3 violations

  • Boxes of raw meat thawing on the floor
  • Raw eggs stored above cooked chicken

Mirabel Golf Club - 37100 N. Mirabel Club Drive, Scottsdale

3 violations

  • Employee handling ready-to-eat meat and cheeses with bare hands
  • Raw fish stored over ready-to-eat foods

Mariscos El Tiburon - 3330 N. 19th Ave, Phoenix

3 violations

  • Live oysters mixed with dead oysters in fridge
  • No hand towels and hand wash sink

Arizona Grand Resort Ballroom - 8000 S. Arizona Grand Pkwy, Phoenix

4 violations

  • Raw sausage stored over cooked ham
  • Milk not kept at proper temperature
  • Steaks not held hot enough

Dean’s List – Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Millennium High School - 14802 W. Wigwam Blvd, Goodyear

Sizzling Wok - 623 W. Wickenburg Way, Wickenburg

Christie’s Cabaret - 44 N. 32nd Street, Phoenix

Mesquite Grill - 75 W. Baseline Road, Gilbert

Shangri La Ranch - 44444 N. Shangri La Ranch Lane, New River

Uncle Sam’s - 3217 E. Shea Blvd, Phoenix

Click here to check out all of our Dirty Dining reports

