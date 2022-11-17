Pomegranate and Chipotle Glazed Turkey Breast

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Fry’s Food Stores and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Fry’s Food Stores, visit FryFood.com.

Clementine Glazed Roast Turkey Breast (Fry's Food Stores)

Ingredients

2 lbs. boneless, skinless turkey breast roast

1 1/2 cups chicken stock, divided

1 cup pomegranate juice

1 Tbsp. adobo sauce (from canned chipotles in adobo)

1 Tbsp. honey

2 tsp. molasses

2 Tbsp. butter

2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

1/4 tsp. salt

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425°F.

Sprinkle turkey breast with salt and pepper. Place in a roasting dish and pour ½ cup of the chicken stock in the dish. Place in oven.

While turkey roasts, add pomegranate juice to a small saucepan. Turn the heat on medium-high. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Simmer until reduced by ⅓, about 2-3 minutes. Add adobo sauce, honey and molasses. Whisk and continue to simmer until thickened and syrupy, about 5 minutes.

Once the glaze becomes thick, brush it on the turkey. The turkey should have been roasting about 10 minutes by now. Let the turkey roast another 10 minutes and brush with glaze again. Roast turkey until the internal temperature reads 165°F. After removing the turkey from the oven, brush with glaze again, and tent with foil while you make the gravy.

In another small saucepan, add butter. Turn the flame on medium and when butter melts, whisk in flour. Take drippings from the turkey and whisk into butter and flour. Whisk in remaining chicken stock and salt. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer until thickened, about 1-2 minutes.

Cut turkey into 1/4-inch slices and serve with remaining glaze and gravy.

Refrigerate leftover turkey for up to 3 days.