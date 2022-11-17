Police: Man found passed out in unlocked car with young child in car seat

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A man in South Carolina was arrested after authorities said he passed out inside a car with a young child.

Officers were called to a laundromat in Spartanburg on Wednesday after someone reported a man down. Police said the suspect, Timothy Evans, was laid back in the driver seat with drool running from his mouth and down his shirt.

According to an incident report obtained by WHNS, a young girl was in a car seat in the back of the car, which was unlocked, “making it easily available for her to get out of the vehicle or for an unknown subject to get into it.”

The responding officer said the child had an ‘extremely full’ diaper and Evans said he didn’t know how long it had been since her last meal.

“She was smiling at me. However, she did have a tear coming from her eye and her nose was running,” the officer wrote in the report.

Officers said reviewed surveillance video showed Evans arriving at the laundromat more than three hours before they responded to the call.

Police said they found a glass pipe with a white powdery substance while searching Evans, but there was not enough material in it to test it. Evans told police he was tired and did not have any medical conditions that would cause him to pass out, according to the report.

Evans had two warrants for probation violation.

Police arrested and charged him with unlawful conduct toward a child, drug possession, possession of a stolen pistol and possession of drugs near a school.

The child’s mother picked her up, and police said they contacted the Department of Social Services.

