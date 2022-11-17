Phoenix’s Daily Dose Midtown Grill will close after 10 years

Christmas Angel
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:54 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Daily Dose Grill Kitchen and Bar will close its Phoenix midtown location in less than a week. The small family-owned restaurant chain made the announcement on its Instagram page on Wednesday. “It has been our pleasure to serve you and the Daily Dose Midtown over the past 10 years,” the post saud. “The lease at the store is expiring and we will no longer be operating in this location.” Speaking with Arizona’s Family, co-owner Matt Long said the current economy makes it difficult to operate three stores. The store’s last day will be Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Owners Matt and JenLyn Long met in the 1990s in their hometown of Pittsburgh. After Matt graduated from culinary school, he wanted to open his own restaurant before he turned 25. JenLyn agreed and the two moved to Arizona and opened their first location in Old Town Scottsdale in 2008, which will remain open along with the Tempe location. The restaurant would like to see its regulars before the final day and encourages them to drop by for one last meal and say goodbye.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

