Phoenix Rising FC to build new stadium near Sky Harbor Airport

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix City Council unanimously approved a new lease agreement between the city and Phoenix Rising soccer club. The Rising will build a temporary stadium on Washington Street just north of Sky Harbor Airport. It’ll be built next to the Phoenix Park n’ Swap.

“I’m excited to welcome Phoenix Rising to Phoenix,” Mayor Kate Gallego said. “Seems appropriate.”

The Rising have bounced around for years from Peoria to Scottsdale and Tempe before spending the last two seasons at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler. So while the team has never played in Phoenix, this feels like a bit of a homecoming. “It’s going to allow people from the East or West Valley to enjoy these games,” District 8 Councilor Carlos Garcia said. “It’s not only an economic boom but it’s something our fans and youth will enjoy beyond the games.”

Garcia says the move will get more families and kids into soccer. The rising say around 10,000 kids play through their youth program. They want people to get involved outside of the games as well.

The Rising alternate governor Tim Riester says the land near the airport was a spot they’ve wanted to go to for years. “This site was the first site we ever wanted. We stood on that site seven years ago and worked on the city and at the time couldn’t make it happen,” he said. “Phoenix is in our name and we’re part of the fifth largest city in the United States and it’s a place for soccer to grow.”

Riester says the team owns the portable structures that are built for the fans. He says the crews will take them apart and move the stadium to Phoenix. He hopes to have it completed by the start of the 2023 season in March.

The term of the lease is five years. Rent for the first year will be around $300,00. After that, the city says rent will be adjusted yearly based on the Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale Consumer Price Index. The rent credits will be issued to reimburse costs for improvements needed at the airport and will benefit the airport beyond the lease term.

The temporary soccer stadium and facilities may include concession stands, a portable sportsbook and a practice facility. Learn more about the agreement below.

