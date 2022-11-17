Phoenix breast cancer survivor, nonprofit founder wins Pay It Forward award

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We Paid It Forward to Jan Christiansen, a 32-year breast cancer survivor that started a small nonprofit to help others. “She is the most loving, caring person you would ever know. She is great fun, we have traveled together, we do needlepoint together, we are on a board together. She is a blessing to everyone who knows her,” said her friend Cheryl.

Her nonprofit is called Pink Things, where she sends packages with personal notes to let them know they are not alone. Because of Jan’s caring spirit, Cheryl wanted to pay it forward to her.

Cheryl and I walked up to her house and said, “Hello, we have a little surprise for you. This is Paul Horton from channel five, this is from Pay It Forward. This will help Pink Things,” Cheryl said while introducing Arizona’s Family crew. “I nominated you because you deserve it.” Jan was thankful for the surprise gift. “Today of all days, this is amazing,” she said.

Jan funds the nonprofit all on her own. She says she does this to encourage others diagnosed with breast cancer to keep fighting. “I just thought it would be a little helpful to give something to let them know they are not alone,” she said.

