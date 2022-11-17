Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix breast cancer survivor, nonprofit founder wins Pay It Forward award

Christiansen beat breast cancer 32 years ago.
Christiansen beat breast cancer 32 years ago.(Arizona's Family)
By Paul Horton
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We Paid It Forward to Jan Christiansen, a 32-year breast cancer survivor that started a small nonprofit to help others. “She is the most loving, caring person you would ever know. She is great fun, we have traveled together, we do needlepoint together, we are on a board together. She is a blessing to everyone who knows her,” said her friend Cheryl.

Her nonprofit is called Pink Things, where she sends packages with personal notes to let them know they are not alone. Because of Jan’s caring spirit, Cheryl wanted to pay it forward to her.

TRENDING: Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway

Cheryl and I walked up to her house and said, “Hello, we have a little surprise for you. This is Paul Horton from channel five, this is from Pay It Forward. This will help Pink Things,” Cheryl said while introducing Arizona’s Family crew. “I nominated you because you deserve it.” Jan was thankful for the surprise gift. “Today of all days, this is amazing,” she said.

Jan funds the nonprofit all on her own. She says she does this to encourage others diagnosed with breast cancer to keep fighting. “I just thought it would be a little helpful to give something to let them know they are not alone,” she said.

If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward award, fill out a nomination form on our community page.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Employees at Alphabet subsidiaries, Google and Waymo, bag and box food for families in need...
Google, WAYMO workers box food for families in need during the holiday season
Back-to-School Clothing Drive
Golf tournament to raise money for school clothing
The Haunted Hamburger has been open in Jerome for nearly three decades.
Jaime’s Local Love: The Haunted Hamburger
The Arouet Foundation and Homeless Youth Connection have been named the 2022 Bank of America...
2 local nonprofits recognized for removing economic barriers in the Valley