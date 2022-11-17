Mother called friend instead of 911 after boy overdosed and died, Scottsdale police say

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 13-month-old boy died from a fentanyl overdose in September after his mother called a friend who had Narcan instead of 911, Scottsdale police say.

On Sept. 22, officers responded to a call around 7:52 a.m. in an unknown Scottsdale neighborhood. Paramedics arrived and found a cold, unresponsive baby. The 32-year-old mother, Gabrielle Elizabeth Marshall, said the baby got into her painkillers, according to court records. They used Narcan and took the boy to a nearby hospital, where he died. While at the hospital, police say Marshall refused to be interviewed and asked for an attorney.

An autopsy by a medical examiner shows that there were punctures to the baby that weren’t made by paramedics. During their investigation, police say they learned around 5:50 a.m., a neighbor heard a woman screaming, “Oh, my God, Oh, my God, no,” multiple times. Marshall started calling and texting a friend, saying the baby was dead and ate her pills, court documents say. She reportedly told the friend, “I’m going to jail forever.” Marshall then asked for Narcan while the friend told her multiple times to call 911, court records say. Police say they found Marshall had several internet searches, including “baby took fentanyl” and “CPR on baby overdosing.”

Records say the friend arrived with Narcan just after 7:30 a.m., which Marshall used on the baby. Marshall told the friend that she found the baby with a baggie in his hand and a pill under his tongue, investigators said. She finally called 911 two hours after finding her baby with the pills.

A toxicology report shows that the child’s blood contained fentanyl and norfentanyl. She was arrested Wednesday while at her job in Tempe. Marshall has custody of another child, and police say during the investigation, she said she would go to California. She was booked on charges of negligent homicide, and her bail is set at $750,000.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.