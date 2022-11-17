Maricopa County Board of Supervisors hold heated public meeting, first since Election Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors held its first public meeting on Wednesday since last week’s election. More than 30 people showed up to voice their concerns and frustrations with some of the ballot tabulation machines on Election Day. Some came to thank the board.

Some of the speakers made unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud. Others, including some poll workers, were concerned about the problems with printers that caused dozens of ballot counting machines to spit out errors on Election Day. There was also talk about the speed at which Maricopa County ballots were counted. “If Florida has 12.4 million more people who live in it than live in Maricopa or Arizona in general, and they can count their ballots in five hours under a hurricane watch, and we are on Day 9, we’ve got problems we need to address,” one woman told the board. A man spoke and complimented on the job done in Maricopa County. “There’s been times where I’ve not like the outcome of the elections. But throughout all of it, I have seen and I have studied and watched closely, and I’ve seen that these elections have been administered fairly, administered efficiently and administered justly,” he said.

Two major statewide races are still too close to call. Democrat Kris Mayes leads Abraham Hamadeh by 1,364 votes for Arizona attorney general as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. In the Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction race, Republican Tom Horne is winning 8,084 votes over Democrat Kathy Hoffman.

