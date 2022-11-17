Holiday Food Drive
Man killed after being struck by semi, other vehicles on I-10 in west Phoenix

A man was killed after being hit by a semi and other vehicles on I-10 early Thursday.
A man was killed after being hit by a semi and other vehicles on I-10 early Thursday.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:50 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after being hit by a semi and other vehicles while walking on Interstate 10 overnight in west Phoenix.

Shortly before 2 a.m., several drivers called 911 about a pedestrian who had walked from 83rd Avenue onto the eastbound lanes of I-10. While DPS troopers were en route, they say the man was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi that struck the man stopped and spoke with troopers. That driver says other vehicles possibly hit the man as well, but had left before troopers arrived.

The eastbound on-ramp from 83rd Ave. and two lanes of the interstate were closed following the incident, but have since reopened.

DPS is investigating. The man’s identity has not been released.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

