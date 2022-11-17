Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Google, WAYMO workers box food for families in need during the holiday season

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:10 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Dozens of volunteers from WAYMO and Google spend the day packing food bags and boxes for Arizona families earlier this week. The holiday packages will be given out to about 1,800 local families during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Google also made a $250,000 donation to United Food Bank, as well as $10 million to Feeding America and that is Something Good!

Know of someone or an organization doing good in the community? Nominate them for our segment here! Don’t forget your photos and video.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Google, Waymo workers bag and box food for families in need for the holidays
Back-to-School Clothing Drive
Golf tournament to raise money for school clothing
The Haunted Hamburger has been open in Jerome for nearly three decades.
Jaime’s Local Love: The Haunted Hamburger
The Arouet Foundation and Homeless Youth Connection have been named the 2022 Bank of America...
2 local nonprofits recognized for removing economic barriers in the Valley