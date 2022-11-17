Google, WAYMO workers box food for families in need during the holiday season

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Dozens of volunteers from WAYMO and Google spend the day packing food bags and boxes for Arizona families earlier this week. The holiday packages will be given out to about 1,800 local families during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Google also made a $250,000 donation to United Food Bank, as well as $10 million to Feeding America and that is Something Good!

