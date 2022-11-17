Golf tournament to raise money for school clothing

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fore! A new golf tournament is heading to the Valley with the aim of helping kids get prepared for, and remain successful, in school.

The Back to School Clothing Drive is putting on The Driving the Future Charity Golf Classic on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the Arizona Biltmore Links Course. You can sign up here!

“This is actually the resurrection of a successful annual golf tournament BTSCD used to hold about 15 years ago,” said Karl Gentles, Executive Director of the Back to School Clothing Drive. “We felt the timing was right to bring it back, post-pandemic, we were looking for a way to.”

The tournament is $250 per player or $1,000 for a foursome with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Gentles said everyone is invited. After the tournament, guests can enjoy an awards lunch at the Arizona Biltmore.

“People who want to play golf at a beautiful time of year at a world-class property while supporting a great cause,” Gentles said, and that the money raised will advance educational equality and school readiness for Title I elementary-age students throughout Maricopa County.

Gentles said Back to School is a great nonprofit because it does more than help low-income students with basic clothing and supplies. It also addresses chronic issues that can impact some families.

“Children who live in poverty are more likely to suffer from low self-esteem and children with low self-esteem are at greater risk for mental illness including depression, eating disorders, and substance abuse,” Gentles said.

Numerous sponsors donated prizes for this event. They include McCormick Stillman Railroad Park, Ballet Arizona, Arizona Soaring, Desert Botanical Gardens, Arizona Opera, GCON, Heard Museum, Eagle Mountain Golf Club, Bearizona and the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown.

Arizona’s Family has been a long-time supporter of the Back to School Clothing Drive.

To learn more about the Back to School Clothing Drive, you can head to their website.

