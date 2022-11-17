Holiday Food Drive
FTC considers updating rules that require funeral home price listings to be online

Josh Slocum from the Funeral Consumers Alliance says that it's often a challenge for consumers to shop around and compare prices for funerals.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Funerals can be expensive and can cost families thousands of dollars if they can’t compare prices easily. That’s they the Federal Trade Commission is considering a rule requiring funeral homes to list their prices online.

Transparent pricing advocates say that funeral service costs should be posted online. However, a trade organization representing these businesses says funeral homes shouldn’t be forced to post prices because costs are complicated.

Josh Slocum with the Funeral Consumers Alliance, which monitors the funeral industry, says prices between homes in the same city can vary wildly. “I don’t mean a 15% difference. I mean a 400-500% difference,” he says. “In a sample of 1,000 funeral homes across the country, in 35 states, 18% of websites we saw had completed price information.”

Funeral homes have to give a general price list to anyone who visits in person or requests it over the phone. But the FTC will consider updating rules to require homes to post their prices online as well. “We think that consumers need this information,” Slocum says. “We think that they deserve it. and we know that almost every other industry voluntarily discloses their prices.”

Karoline Davidson, vice president of the Arizona Funeral Cemetary and Cremation Association, says requiring smaller funeral homes will make it challenging for them to keep up with technology and dynamic pricing. She also says customers sometimes need help understanding the price list.

“Oftentimes, we’ll get phone calls, or someone will be online saying, ‘what’s your cost for cremation?’ Well, are you interested in any services or ceremony? Are you just looking for the cost of cremation itself?” Davidson explains. “There’s a lot more conversation that needs to be had, just like buying a house. You can’t just call up a realtor and say, ‘how much does a house cost?’ Well, what neighborhood do you want to be in? Do you want a two-story, a one-story?”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

