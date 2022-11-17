Family found dead by babysitter after apparent murder-suicide at Phoenix home, report says

Multiple police officers and firefighters are on scene of a hazmat situation in a Phoenix...
Multiple police officers and firefighters are on scene of a hazmat situation in a Phoenix neighborhood.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:52 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A preliminary police report says it was a babysitter who made the gruesome discovery of dead bodies at a Phoenix home Wednesday morning, in what’s become a murder-suicide investigation.

According to the brief report, the babysitter arrived at the home on Augusta Avenue just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, and saw a man inside with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. A woman was reportedly dead. Multiple police officers and firefighters were then dispatched to the home near 7th Avenue and Northern. Because of a strong odor of gas, a hazmat crew with the fire department entered the home first. Inside, they also found the bodies of three children.

It took hours for crews to secure the house and make sure no gas was in the house. Just after 12:30 p.m., detectives entered the home. “This scene is a complete tragedy behind us,” said Sgt. Melissa Soliz with Phoenix Police Department. “Not only is this devastating to the first responders that had to respond and witness what’s inside, but this neighborhood is very close-knit including the extended loved ones and family members that are related to this home and this residence.”

Phoenix police said Wednesday it is being treated as a homicide. Soliz confirmed that the five dead inside had “obvious signs of trauma.” Phoenix police said that there is no suspect on the loose. Arizona’s Family did speak with the family’s cleaning ladies who said they’ve known the family for 16 years and they have been cleaning the home for the past six. They said the couple who lived at the home had 6-month-old twin girls and a 3-year-old boy.

Southwest Gas released a statement stating that no leaks were found on site after crews thoroughly inspected natural gas infrastructure at the home and surrounding area.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

