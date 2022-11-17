Holiday Food Drive
Driver hits, kills woman with bicycle in Maryvale parking lot

The woman died at the hospital.
By David Baker
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:39 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after police said a driver hit her while she was walking her bicycle in Maryvale on Wednesday afternoon. It happened near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road. Police said the unidentified woman was walking with her bike across a parking lot at the Circle K when she was hit. The driver took off but then drove back to the scene to talk to officers, detectives said.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died. It’s unclear if the driver will face any charges. An investigation is underway.

