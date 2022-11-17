Holiday Food Drive
Cool and dry weather on tap for Arizona

Cool and dry conditions continue for the foreseeable future in the Valley and state.
By April Warnecke
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:02 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cool and dry conditions continue for the foreseeable future in the Valley and state. Look for less wind today than yesterday, with Valley temperatures in the 40s this morning and warming to 71 degrees this afternoon. Both our highs and lows are about 5-10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

A passing weather disturbance yesterday brought windy weather and a reinforcing shot of cool and dry air. Dew points, a measure of moisture in our air, are running about 20 degrees lower than yesterday morning at this time. That means we’ve got an extremely dry airmass over Arizona right now.

High pressure situated to our west will continue to bring a dry, northerly flow into Arizona, which will keep us cool and dry into the weekend. A passing disturbance Saturday will bring another round of breeziness.

Next week, that ridge may shift toward Arizona and bring us a bit of a warmup by Thanksgiving. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer.

