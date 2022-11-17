Christmas Angel
Cool, dry weather continues while Thanksgiving holiday forecast looks good

Cool and dry conditions continue for the foreseeable future in the Valley and state.
By Royal Norman
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The rather blocked-up weather pattern that has resulted in more than a week of below-average temperatures across Arizona is showing some signs of changing a bit. It’s enough that we’ll get some slightly warmer temperatures to finish the week and for the weekend. However, we expect those temps to remain below normal for this time of year. The dry trend we’re looking at will extend through the Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend with some hints of moisture the final week of November into December. Just hints.

For the Valley, this means we’ll see highs in the low-70s through the weekend, with morning lows in the 40s. Late Saturday into Sunday, it may become a bit breezy at times, especially in the mountains. But at this point, it’s unlikely we’ll see any wind advisories issued, which is the lowest level of alert anyway for wind.

The total rainfall this month stands at only .04″. That’s well below normal. On average, we get .57″ of an inch of rain during the month. And, yes. We remain well behind on annual rain sitting at 3.77 inches. That’s about 2 ½ inches behind the curve.

