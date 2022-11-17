Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

CBS 5 to air Monday Night Football game between Cardinals, 49ers

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, top, makes a catch over Los Angeles Rams...
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, top, makes a catch over Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By David Baker and The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:17 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The Arizona Cardinals are getting ready for their big Monday Night Football game in Mexico City, and Arizonans can watch the game without needing cable. The Red Birds will kick off against the San Francisco 49ers around 6:15 p.m., and fans in the Grand Canyon State can watch it on CBS 5. In fact, Arizona’s Family sports director Mark McClune will be down there for complete coverage before and after the game. On Monday, Arizona’s Family will have a pre-game show starting at 5:30 p.m. about how big a game it is for the 4-6 Cardinals. And then stick around on CBS 5 for Arizona’s Family Post-Game show to hear from coaches and players about the game.

TRENDING: Exclusive 1-on-1 with Katie Hobbs, projected to be the next governor of Arizona

The Cardinals are third in the NFC West, behind the 5-4 49ers and the 6-4 Seattle Seahawks. The team is a little banged up. Starting quarterback Kyler Murray is day-to-day with a hamstring injury and is questionable to play. Also questionable are left tackle D.J. Humphries, left guard Max Garcia, kicker Matt Prater and cornerback Byron Murphy, Jr. Wide Receiver Marquise “Hollywod” Brown is coming back from injured reserve, but it’s unclear if he’ll play Monday.

Monday’s game at Estadio Azteca is one of five international games for the NFL this season, though it’s the only one not in Europe. A sellout crowd is expected.

The 49ers-Cardinals matchup on Monday comes about 17 years after the two teams were part of the first regular-season NFL game played outside of the U.S, which was also at Estadio Azteca. Arizona beat San Francisco 31-14 in 2005 in front of more than 100,000 fans. This will be the fifth regular season game played at Estadio Azteca and the first since 2019.

TRENDING: Family of five found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside Phoenix home

The Cardinals have two Latino players on the roster — Max Garcia and Will Hernandez. Both are offensive linemen. Garcia’s dad is Mexican, and the 31-year-old is proud of his heritage. In the Cardinals’ locker room last week, he wore a hooded sweatshirt that said “yea...soy Latino” across the front. He said he’s confident the number of Latinos in the league will grow. “As the game progresses, we reach more countries, the game will evolve,” Garcia said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) hands off to running back James Conner (6) during...
Battle of Backups: McCoy leads Arizona Cardinals to 27-17 win over Los Angeles Rams
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) runs against Seattle Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton...
Seattle Seahawks beat Arizona Cardinals 31-21
Arizona Cardinals' Zaven Collins (25) runs an interception back for a touchdown against the...
Cardinals lose to Seattle Seahawks, 31-21
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL...
Cardinals have make-or-break stretch starting with Seahawks