2 adults, 3 children found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A family of five was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside a Phoenix home Wednesday morning. Police, firefighters, and the department’s hazardous materials teams were called out to a home on Augusta Avenue, near 7th Avenue and Northern, just after 8 a.m. after a call about a gas leak. When they arrived, they found there was gas inside the home. Southwest Gas told Arizona’s Family crews thoroughly inspected all the natural gas pipes and the surrounding area for gas leaks, but no leaks were found. The hazmat teams said they found multiple people dead.

It took hours for crews to secure the house and make sure no gas was in the house. Just after 12:30 p.m., police went inside and confirmed two adults and three children were dead. “This scene is a complete tragedy behind us,” said Sgt. Melissa Soliz with Phoenix Police Department. “Not only is this devastating to the first responders that had to respond and witness what’s inside, but this neighborhood is very close knit including the extended loved ones and family members that are related to this home and this residence.”

Phoenix police said it is being treated as a homicide. Soliz confirmed that the five dead inside had “obvious signs of trauma.” Phoenix police said that there is no suspect on the loose. Arizona’s Family did speak with the family’s cleaning ladies who said they’ve known the family for 16 years and they have been cleaning the home for the past six. They said the couple who lived at the home had 6-month-old twin girls and a 3-year-old boy.

Southwest Gas released a statement stating that no leaks were found on site after crews thoroughly inspected natural gas infrastructure at the home and surrounding area.

Southwest Gas responded to an incident near Augusta Ave in Phoenix earlier this morning. Our hearts are heavy with today’s news and we are grateful for the quick response of first responders. There is nothing more important to us than to keep our communities safe and our crews continue to work with first responders to ensure the area is safe and secure. Southwest Gas crews have thoroughly inspected all natural gas infrastructure from the meter on the property to the street and surrounding area for gas leaks. No leaks were found. All Southwest Gas infrastructure serving the community is operating without issue. We will continue to work with the Phoenix Fire and Police departments who have the lead on this incident to assist in the investigation.

