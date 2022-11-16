A windy Wednesday across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’re off to a windy start to your Wednesday with strong northeasterly winds expected to continue through at least mid-morning.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the communities of Cave Creek, New River and near the Superstitions until 10 a.m. It also includes communities in the Colorado River Valley in Western Arizona until 2 p.m., where the strongest winds are expected today. In general, look for 15-25 mile-per-hour sustained winds in these areas, gusting to 40. For most of the Valley, we’ll see closer to 10-20 mile-per-hour winds that could gust to 30.

The winds are due to strong high pressure settling to our north over Nevada. This sets up a strong pressure gradient between this ridge and low pressure to our east. The winds should ease up in most areas later today, but breezy conditions are possible again this evening.

Temperatures are expected to stay unseasonably cool for at least the next seven days. While Phoenix would typically be in the mid to upper 70s this time of year, we’ll top our closer to 70 for much of the next week. Dry weather is expected to continue as well, at this point through Thanksgiving. We’ll keep you updated as the holiday gets closer.

