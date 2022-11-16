U.S. reacts to Trump announcement to run for president in 2024

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Former President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday night that he plans to run for president again in 2024.

This will be Trump’s third White House bid. Addressing the crowd at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, Trump said he believes the Biden administration is ruining the country’s standing in the world. Some believe that since multiple Trump-backed candidates lost during the midterms, GOP enthusiasm is starting to wane. How does this impact key swing states like us here in Arizona?

Josh Rultenberg, a reporter with Gray’s Washington New Bureau, joined Good Morning, Arizona to talk about what might be to come for us. Rultenberg says on Capitol hill, the reaction has been mixed. “Florida congressman Matt Gaetz said he wasn’t really focused on the speech, he’s just more worried about what’s going on in Georgia, and no reaction from President Biden--of course he’s overseas right now,” he said. “I think Kari Lake’s chances of potentially being Trump’s running mate would have been a lot stronger had she pulled out the victory against Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, obviously we know that didn’t happen.”

Rultenberg said Trump may be likely to choose Ron DeSantis or Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin, Sara Sanders, Tim Scott, or even potentially Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green. “Kari Lake came out last night during the speech to say she’d given Trump her total and complete endorsement so we’ll see how that plays out down the road,” he said.

