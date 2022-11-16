Tradition, change collide in ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ off-Broadway December tour stop in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The off-Broadway tour of classic musical “Fiddler on the Roof” is making its way to Phoenix for just two days in December at the Orpheum Theatre.

Behind Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher, the musical is bringing favorite tunes such as “Tradition,” Sunrise, Sunset,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” and many more to audiences everywhere. The original production, based on a book of tales by Jewish author Sholom Aleichem, won a special Tony award for being the longest-running Broadway musical of all time.

When the book-turned-show was transformed into a film in 1971, moviegoers everywhere fell in love with the story of how this special Jewish peasant family living in pre-revolutionary Russia learned how to face change, fear, and grief in their fictionalized village of Anatevka. Topol and Norma Crane starred as Tevye and Golde, the parents of three daughters who are searching for their perfect match.

In this tour, Alex Stone stars as Sasha and is also a member of the ensemble in the show. “When people hear the words ‘Fiddler on the Roof’, just ask anybody! They’ve heard about it in one aspect or another,” Stone said. “Aside from it being a classic show that just about everyone knows, it’s timeless for a reason.” He said he’s fallen in love with the show since despite it focusing on tradition, it’s just as much about the opposite: change.

“Tevye is trying to stay as traditional as possible, and we all go through that from time to time,” he said. “We all face adversity.” Given the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the rise of antisemitic sentiments across the globe, Stone said he’s been astonished at the outpouring of love from audiences. “It’s impressive to feel people coming together for something,” he said.

Stone said at the end of every performance, the performers address the audience in a final speech that relates the show to its modern ramifications. “We’re not changing anything that the original Broadway blocking did, but even still today, [Fiddler] is immensely relevant,” he said. “It’s so cool how art can really carry weight and even gain more weight as well depending on what’s happening in the world.”

Stone has been on tour with the show for two years and says it’s been a delight. “It’s a wonderful experience and not just in the quality of the show itself, but also to be working with so many wonderful friends I’ve made on this tour and travel across the country,” he said. “My favorite thing about being on tour is that if you have the initiative, and if it’s to go and do things, it can feel like a vacation at the end of the day!”

He says that for any audience member either seeing it for the first time or seeing it for the hundredth time, he hopes they find themselves falling in love with the world that “Fiddler” has created. “It’s about authenticity and genuineness. That’s something this show does very well,” he said. “Don’t be afraid to let yourself be immersed in this wonderful culture and let this ensemble bring you into feeling every single character.”

If you would like to catch the show on its two-day stop in Phoenix at the Orpheum Theatre, click here for tickets!

