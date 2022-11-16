A terrific Thursday with cool temperatures for the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another chilly morning with a low of only 43 degrees at Sky Harbor Airport. That’s 11 degrees below the daily average for this time of year. It’s been windy across the state this Wednesday, with gusts over 35 miles per hour along the Colorado River and northern Arizona. Tonight, look for another chilly night, with lows in the mid 40′s. Daytime highs for Thursday and Friday under sunny skies will still be around 70 degrees, more than five degrees below average. It will remain on the dry end, so make sure you keep your skin and lips moisturized.

As we head into another busy weekend filled with outdoor activities, there is not much change in our overall weather pattern. A strong northwest flow will keep our daytime highs on the cool side of things, in the lows 70′s. Overnight lows will not rebound much and stay in the mid 40′s. Next week, look for a more zonal pattern to take shape, continuing our dry streak and temperatures coming up a few degrees into the low 70′s. Thanksgiving travel state-wide looks clear so far; a little breezy on Wednesday. Thanksgiving Day looks mostly sunny and dry, with highs around 70 degrees.

