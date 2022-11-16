Holiday Food Drive
Teen killed in fiery crash caused by suspected impaired driver on US 60 in Mesa

A 16-year-old is dead after riding as the passenger in an SUV that crashed into multiple cars...
A 16-year-old is dead after riding as the passenger in an SUV that crashed into multiple cars and then caught fire Sunday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators believe a man was reportedly driving impaired, causing a fiery crash involving multiple cars that left a 16-year-old dead on the U.S. 60 Sunday morning.

At around 9:30 a.m., rescue crews responded to a six-vehicle crash in Mesa. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers say a 21-year-old man driving a black SUV crashed into five vehicles that were stopped at a red light near the US-60 off-ramp and Gilbert Road. The SUV then caught fire, spreading flames to the other cars.

Firefighters put out the fire in the SUV and pulled the 21-year-old from the driver’s seat and a 16-year-old boy passenger from the vehicle. Both were taken to the hospital, where the teen boy died from his injuries. The man remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A passenger from one of the other vehicles in the crash was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Other passengers had minor injuries from the collision.

DPS suspects impairment may be a factor in the crash, and criminal charges are pending lab results. The Department’s Vehicular Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate this accident.

