Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Spam launches figgy puddy flavor for the holidays

Basically, think Spam with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, orange and fig.
Basically, think Spam with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, orange and fig.(Spam.com via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:13 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Since pumpkin spice Spam was surprisingly popular a few years ago, the canned meat brand has introduced another unique holiday flavor – Spam Figgy Pudding.

Figgy pudding is a traditional British Christmas dessert made with seasonal spices, beef fat and dried fruit.

Basically, think Spam with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, orange and fig.

Spam Figgy Pudding could be a nice addition to your holiday charcuterie board. At the very least, it will be a talker at your holiday gathering.

The holiday-inspired Spam variety is now available for a limited time through the Amazon, Walmart or Spam websites.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss.,...
Man who threatened plane crash into Walmart dies in prison
FILE - A family visits a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021's...
Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade says he didn’t plan it
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks about votes to hold his Senate minority leader position....
McConnell says he will be re-elected as GOP Senate leader
The off-Broadway tour of classic musical “Fiddler on the Roof” is making its way to Phoenix for...
Tradition, change collide in ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ off-Broadway December tour stop in Phoenix
Police charged a 31-year-old man with animal cruelty after a dog was found locked in a closet...
Police: Man charged with animal cruelty after dog found locked inside vacant house