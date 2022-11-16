Holiday Food Drive
Section of I-10 closed after semi rolls, catches fire south of Eloy

The crash was reported around 4 a.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Picacho Peak...
The crash was reported around 4 a.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Picacho Peak State Park.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:16 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed following a crash involving a semi south of Eloy in Pinal County.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday at milepost 222 in the area of Picacho Peak State Park. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the accident involves a semi that’s on its side and on fire. Troopers have not been able to find anyone who has been injured.

Eastbound I-10 will remain closed during the investigation and drivers are being diverted at Picacho Peak Road. Check back for updates.

This is the second serious crash in the same area within the last 24 hours. Early Tuesday, two people were killed in a collision involving two semis and a car in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Eloy. Tap/click here for more information.

