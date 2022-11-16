Scottsdale police asking for help identifying sexual assault suspect

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect connected to a sexual assault near Old Town Scottsdale last month. Police say the assault happened on Oct. 12 early in the morning at the San Marin apartments near Indian School Road and Drinkwater Boulevard. Surveillance video shows a man dressed in a white shirt, jeans and white shoes walking through the front gates. He was also holding a black backpack.

Officers are asking anyone who saw or heard something suspicious that day between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. to call Scottsdale police at 480-312-8477(TIPS) or fill out a form online.

