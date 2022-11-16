Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Police identify man who allegedly shot woman before turning gun on himself in Anthem

Phoenix police are investigating after a shooting at an Anthem home left a man dead and another...
Phoenix police are investigating after a shooting at an Anthem home left a man dead and another woman fighting for her life early Wednesday morning.(Chopper)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:07 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have identified the man who allegedly shot a woman before turning the gun on himself last week in Anthem.

Officers were called out to the area of Anthem Way and the I-17 around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. When they arrived, they found a man, since identified as 38-year-old Eric Charles Blair, who investigators believe shot himself. Blair was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was also found with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital where she remains in critical condition.

TRENDING: Scottsdale business partner accuses former porn star of profiting from pandemic

Police say Blair shot into a car where the woman was parked. He then reportedly walked a short distance away and shot himself. Police have not yet released a possible motive or whether Blair and the woman knew each other.

Several nearby businesses and schools were evacuated while the investigation took place. A GoFundMe page has been created for the woman.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MANÁ has announced their 2023 México Lindo Y Querido tour dates, and will be stopping in both...
Maná announces 2 Phoenix-area stops for 2023 ‘México Lindo y Querido’ tour
Derek Tighe reportedly shot his two children before turning the gun on himself. Mugshot of...
2 children reportedly shot by father in Chandler home in stable condition, father identified
Mesa police are investigating a road rage incident that left one man dead.
Man dead after reported road rage shooting in Mesa
A McNary man has been sentenced to 180 months in prison for sexual abuse of a minor by U.S....
Arizona man sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor