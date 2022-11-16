Police identify man who allegedly shot woman before turning gun on himself in Anthem

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have identified the man who allegedly shot a woman before turning the gun on himself last week in Anthem.

Officers were called out to the area of Anthem Way and the I-17 around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. When they arrived, they found a man, since identified as 38-year-old Eric Charles Blair, who investigators believe shot himself. Blair was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was also found with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Police say Blair shot into a car where the woman was parked. He then reportedly walked a short distance away and shot himself. Police have not yet released a possible motive or whether Blair and the woman knew each other.

Several nearby businesses and schools were evacuated while the investigation took place. A GoFundMe page has been created for the woman.

