Police: 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home Wednesday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Multiple people have been found dead inside a Phoenix home Wednesday morning during a situation involving hazardous materials.

Police, firefighters, and the department’s hazardous materials teams were dispatched to a home on Augusta Avenue, near 7th Avenue and Northern, just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday after a report came in about a hazmat situation with an unresponsive person inside. Police and firefighters found 2 adults and 3 children dead inside the home but didn’t go inside for several hours due to the presence of natural gas inside the home. Just after 12:30 p.m., police reported that the house was secured, and detectives were beginning their investigation. Phoenix police confirm it is being investigated as a homicide.

“This scene is a complete tragedy behind us,” said Sgt. Soliz with Phoenix Police Department. “Not only is this devastating to the first responders that had to respond and witness what’s inside, but this neighborhood is very close knit including the extended loved ones and family members that are related to this home and this residence.”

Sgt. Soliz confirmed that the five found dead inside have “obvious signs of trauma.” Sgt. Soliz said, “We do not believe there is a suspect on the loose right now, but detectives are going to take their time and ensure that this investigation is thoroughly looked at.” Phoenix police did not confirm if there was a gas leak or not at the home.

Gas service has been shut off at the home out of an abundance of caution for investigators. Just before 12 p.m., Southwest Gas released a statement stating that no leaks were found on site after crews thoroughly inspected natural gas infrastructure at the home and surrounding area.

Southwest Gas responded to an incident near Augusta Ave in Phoenix earlier this morning. Our hearts are heavy with today’s news and we are grateful for the quick response of first responders. There is nothing more important to us than to keep our communities safe and our crews continue to work with first responders to ensure the area is safe and secure. Southwest Gas crews have thoroughly inspected all natural gas infrastructure from the meter on the property to the street and surrounding area for gas leaks. No leaks were found. All Southwest Gas infrastructure serving the community is operating without issue. We will continue to work with the Phoenix Fire and Police departments who have the lead on this incident to assist in the investigation.

Area homes were also evacuated as a precaution for a short time earlier this morning but police said later there was no immediate danger to the neighborhood. Video from the scene showed multiple emergency response vehicles in the neighborhood.

