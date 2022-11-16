Police: 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home Wednesday

By Ben Bradley and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:52 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Multiple people have been found dead inside a Phoenix home Wednesday morning during a situation involving hazardous materials.

Police, firefighters, and the department’s hazardous materials teams were dispatched to a home on Augusta Avenue, near 7th Avenue and Northern, just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday after a report came in about a hazmat situation with an unresponsive person inside. Police and firefighters found 2 adults and 3 children dead inside the home but didn’t go inside for several hours due to the presence of natural gas inside the home. Just after 12:30 p.m., police reported that the house was secured, and detectives were beginning their investigation. Phoenix police confirm it is being investigated as a homicide.

“This scene is a complete tragedy behind us,” said Sgt. Soliz with Phoenix Police Department. “Not only is this devastating to the first responders that had to respond and witness what’s inside, but this neighborhood is very close knit including the extended loved ones and family members that are related to this home and this residence.”

Sgt. Soliz confirmed that the five found dead inside have “obvious signs of trauma.” Sgt. Soliz said, “We do not believe there is a suspect on the loose right now, but detectives are going to take their time and ensure that this investigation is thoroughly looked at.” Phoenix police did not confirm if there was a gas leak or not at the home.

Gas service has been shut off at the home out of an abundance of caution for investigators. Just before 12 p.m., Southwest Gas released a statement stating that no leaks were found on site after crews thoroughly inspected natural gas infrastructure at the home and surrounding area.

Area homes were also evacuated as a precaution for a short time earlier this morning but police said later there was no immediate danger to the neighborhood. Video from the scene showed multiple emergency response vehicles in the neighborhood.

This is a developing story and Arizona’s Family has multiple crews at the scene. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Election

Exclusive 1-on-1 with Katie Hobbs, projected to be the next governor of Arizona

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Arizona’s Family political reporter Dennis Welch sat down with Katie Hobbs Wednesday morning.

Crime

Inmate Murray Hooper executed more than 40 years after murders connected to the Mafia

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Briana Whitney
Florence inmate Murray Hooper was declared dead after execution at 10:34 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Things to Do

Tradition, change collide in ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ off-Broadway December tour stop in Phoenix

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dani Birzer
The off-Broadway tour of classic musical “Fiddler on the Roof” is making its way to Phoenix for just two days in December at the Orpheum Theatre.

Election Headlines

Full Interview: Exclusive 1-on-1 with Katie Hobbs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Arizona's Family political reporter Dennis Welch sat down with Hobbs, two days after the AP and other outlets projected her the winner of the governor's race.

Latest News

On Your Side

Consumer Reports figures out the most reliable new vehicle in the past 20 years

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Consumer Reports finds that the most reliable new vehicle in the past 20 years is a hybrid.

Arizona

Germann Road in Queen Creek reopens after car slams into semi-truck

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Germann Road in Queen Creek is closed after a motorcycle and car crashed early Wednesday morning.

Crime

Phoenix officer hit by DUI suspect at scene of deadly crash involving pedestrian

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Bradley
A woman was killed while crossing the street near 30th and Southern avenues around midnight.

Crime

Man found dead, woman in critical condition after shooting in Anthem

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
According to police, officers were called out to the area of Anthem Way and the I-17 around 8:00 a.m.

Phoenix

Phoenix reserve police officer injured in motorcycle accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
The accident happened Wednesday morning near 1st Street and Pierce.

Phoenix News

Fire crews on scene of hazmat situation, multiple people inside found dead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Multiple people have been found dead inside a Phoenix home Wednesday morning during a situation involving hazardous materials.