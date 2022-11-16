Phoenix Suns don jerseys to honor Arizona’s Indigenous tribes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Suns will be taking to the court tonight wearing turquoise jerseys honoring Arizona’s indigenous tribes.

Good Morning, Arizona anchor and reporter Colton Shone dropped by the Footprint Center to talk about the jersey’s significance and how long and who was behind bring this stunning jersey to life.

The Phoenix Suns will be taking to the court tonight wearing turquoise jerseys honoring Arizona’s indigenous tribes. (Phoenix Suns)

There are 22 tribes across the state of Arizona, and Shone spoke with Shawn Martinez, the Suns Senior Director Live Presentation. “22 tribes will be represented today, nationally, and at a global level,” Martinez said. “This has been two years in the making.”

Martinez said he’s from the Window Rock area on the Navajo Nation and that being part of the jersey’s development has been very meaningful for him. “I’m so close to having this jersey in the Smithsonian as part of a display there,” he said. “The court that matches the jersey is gonna be unbelievable. The biggest piece that we’re very proud of is having all 22 word for the Suns going down the side.”

He said that he hopes the language of the people lives on in the jersey and on the courts. You can check out the full spread of turquoise jerseys and other merch here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.