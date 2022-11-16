Phoenix reserve police officer injured in motorcycle accident

Holiday Food Drive
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix police reserve officer was seriously injured in an accident on Wednesday morning.

The officer was riding his patrol motorcycle at 1st and Pierce streets when, reportedly, a vehicle made a left turn at the intersection in front of him. The man who was driving the car stayed on the scene to speak with investigators. Police didn’t say if the driver was impaired or distracted.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

