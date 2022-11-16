Holiday Food Drive
Phoenix officer hit by DUI suspect at scene of deadly crash involving pedestrian

A woman was killed after being hit by a car while crossing the street near 30th Avenue and...
A woman was killed after being hit by a car while crossing the street near 30th Avenue and Southern.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:26 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after being struck by a car and an officer was later injured by a suspected impaired driver while trying to secure the scene in south Phoenix.

Police say the woman was trying to cross Southern Avenue in a dark area near 30th Avenue around midnight when the collision occurred. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver cooperated with police and impairment is not suspected.

While officers were still investigating over an hour later, another vehicle struck a parked Phoenix police SUV that was blocking Southern. The officer inside wasn’t seriously hurt, but was taken to an area hospital as a precaution. Police say the driver of the car that hit the patrol vehicle was arrested after failing a sobriety test.

The identity of the woman who was killed has not yet been released. Both accidents remain under investigation.

