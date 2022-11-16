Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

One-on-one with Katie Hobbs, projected to be the next governor of Arizona

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:18 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s Family political reporter Dennis Welch sat down with Katie Hobbs Wednesday morning, two days after the Associated Press, CBS News, and other outlets projected her to be the winner of the Arizona governor’s race.

On Tuesday, Hobbs delivered a victory speech at a rally in downtown Phoenix, where she said education, living wages, and jobs will be her top priority, along with abortion. Tap/click here for more.

See the video above for more.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum...
Judge orders end to Trump-era asylum restrictions at border
FILE - Flyers for the Yes on Measure H! campaign to cap rent increases and evictions are...
Rent stabilization measures win in US midterm election
Some believe that since multiple Trump-backed candidates lost during the midterms, GOP...
U.S. reacts to Trump announcement to run for president in 2024
Former President Trump announces 2024 presidential bid