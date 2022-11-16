One-on-one with Katie Hobbs, projected to be the next governor of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s Family political reporter Dennis Welch sat down with Katie Hobbs Wednesday morning, two days after the Associated Press, CBS News, and other outlets projected her to be the winner of the Arizona governor’s race.

On Tuesday, Hobbs delivered a victory speech at a rally in downtown Phoenix, where she said education, living wages, and jobs will be her top priority, along with abortion. Tap/click here for more.

