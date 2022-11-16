Holiday Food Drive
Maricopa County deputy injured during high-speed chase in Scottsdale; driver arrested

A man has been arrested after a MCSO deputy tried to stop his vehicle near I-10 and 3rd Street. A high-speed chase ensued, and he was eventually arrested near Scottsdale's Courtyard Marriott.(Chopper)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:17 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after leading Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase in Scottsdale.

A Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputy, around 8 a.m., tried to stop a vehicle reportedly speeding and driving recklessly on Interstate 10 near 3rd Street. The vehicle attempted to speed away but stopped on the 3rd Street off-ramp. When the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver sped away again, hitting the deputy standing next to the car. The deputy sustained non-life threatening injuries in the incident.

A high-speed chase ensued and Arizona Department of Public Safety officials and the Phoenix Firebird were asked to help. The driver, an adult man who has not been identified yet, was later arrested outside the Courtyard Marriott in Scottsdale. No other injuries have been reported, and there are no more details regarding the traffic stop or if impairment was a factor.

