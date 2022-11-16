Man found dead, woman in critical condition after shooting in Anthem

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a shooting at an Anthem home left a man dead and another woman fighting for her life early Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers were called out to the area of Anthem Way and the I-17 around 8:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who investigators believe shot himself. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was also found with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Several nearby businesses and schools were evacuated while the investigation took place. No more information has been released.

