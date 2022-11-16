Multiple victims found dead inside Phoenix home during hazardous materials situation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Multiple people have been found dead inside a Phoenix home Wednesday morning during a situation involving hazardous materials.

Police, firefighters and the department’s hazardous materials teams were dispatched to a home on Augusta Avenue, near 7th Avenue and Northern, just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Police and firefighters located victims inside the home, but say first responders have not entered over safety concerns. Area homes were also evacuated as a precaution, but officials have not released other details about the situation or what materials are involved.

Video from the scene shows multiple emergency response vehicles in the neighborhood.

DEVELOPING: very sad situation in this neighborhood near 7th Avenue and Northern Avenue.@PhoenixPolice confirm multiple people have died after a hazmat situation this morning.



Crews expect to be on scene for the rest of the day. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/FaPbRRLrtX — Whitney Clark (@whitneyclarktv) November 16, 2022

Multiple police officers and firefighters are on scene of a hazmat situation in a Phoenix neighborhood. (Arizona's Family)

