Kaufman loses Maricopa college board race weeks after being cited for sexual indecency

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The candidate charged with public sexual indecency after being caught reportedly touching himself near a preschool will not serve on the Maricopa County Community College Governing Board. Republican Randy Kaufman lost to Democratic opponent Kelli Butler.

Butler recorded 64.21% of votes over Kaufman’s 35.18%. The governing board released a statement on Wednesday, saying Butler will join the board in January. She will serve a four-year term that expires in 2026.

Kaufman said he suspended his campaign on Oct. 18 after the allegations became public. However, ballots were already printed with Kaufman’s name, and early voting had already started. He also never officially withdrew from the race with the county recorder’s office, so votes for him still counted. Kaufman still earned over 357,000 votes, but Bulter was able to surpass him with over 652,000.

In an interview with Arizona’s Family last month, Butler weighed in on the allegations against Kaufman and said the race focused more on masturbation instead of how the candidates would better the college system. Two days before Election Day, Butler tweeted that charges still weren’t filed against Kaufman.

On Oct. 4, police say Kaufman’s truck was parked near Wirtzels Preschool and Child Care Center in Surprise, where children were playing outside on the playground. He was reportedly watching porn and touching himself when an officer walked up to his truck. Police say once Kaufman saw the officer, he quickly covered himself up. He didn’t realize he was close to the preschool until he was confronted, investigators said.

