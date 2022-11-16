Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Kaufman loses Maricopa college board race weeks after being cited for sexual indecency

The day before Election Day, Butler tweeted that charges still weren’t filed against Kaufman.
The day before Election Day, Butler tweeted that charges still weren’t filed against Kaufman.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:30 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The candidate charged with public sexual indecency after being caught reportedly touching himself near a preschool will not serve on the Maricopa County Community College Governing Board. Republican Randy Kaufman lost to Democratic opponent Kelli Butler.

Butler recorded 64.21% of votes over Kaufman’s 35.18%. The governing board released a statement on Wednesday, saying Butler will join the board in January. She will serve a four-year term that expires in 2026.

TRENDING: Exclusive 1-on-1 with Katie Hobbs, projected to be the next governor of Arizona

Kaufman said he suspended his campaign on Oct. 18 after the allegations became public. However, ballots were already printed with Kaufman’s name, and early voting had already started. He also never officially withdrew from the race with the county recorder’s office, so votes for him still counted. Kaufman still earned over 357,000 votes, but Bulter was able to surpass him with over 652,000.

In an interview with Arizona’s Family last month, Butler weighed in on the allegations against Kaufman and said the race focused more on masturbation instead of how the candidates would better the college system. Two days before Election Day, Butler tweeted that charges still weren’t filed against Kaufman.

TRENDING: Maricopa County deputy injured during high-speed chase in Scottsdale; driver arrested

On Oct. 4, police say Kaufman’s truck was parked near Wirtzels Preschool and Child Care Center in Surprise, where children were playing outside on the playground. He was reportedly watching porn and touching himself when an officer walked up to his truck. Police say once Kaufman saw the officer, he quickly covered himself up. He didn’t realize he was close to the preschool until he was confronted, investigators said.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona's Family political reporter Dennis Welch spoke with Katie Hobbs two days after she was...
Exclusive 1-on-1 with Katie Hobbs, projected to be the next governor of Arizona
Full Interview: Exclusive 1-on-1 with Katie Hobbs
One-on-One with Katie Hobbs and Dennis Welch
A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum...
Judge orders end to Trump-era asylum restrictions at border