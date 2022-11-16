Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Ivanka Trump says she won’t be involved in politics during father’s 2024 campaign

Ivanka Trump says she won’t be involved in politics as her father announces his 2024...
Ivanka Trump says she won’t be involved in politics as her father announces his 2024 presidential run.(Evan Vucci/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:53 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump is once again running for president, but his daughter said she won’t be involved this time around.

Donald Trump filed the necessary paperwork to make a run for president in 2024 on Tuesday.

Shortly after the announcement, his daughter Ivanka Trump released a statement saying she would not be involved further in politics. She said she plans to support her father “outside of the political arena.”

Donald Trump addressed supporters Tuesday night at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach Florida.

“To make America glorious again I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Donald Trump said.

He is expected to face a crowded Republican field that could include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and even his former running mate Mike Pence.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Florida Lottery says Jeffrey Voltaire came to lottery headquarters this week to collect his...
Pit stop at 7-Eleven turns man into instant millionaire
Officers asking for help identifying sex assault suspect near Old Town Scottsdale
Phoenix Police provide a briefing regarding a family found dead inside their home Wednesday in...
Raw Video: 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home
Denny's $5.99 Everyday Value Tee will let 150 customers get free breakfast for a year.
Denny’s unveils $5.99 T-shirt that lets you get free breakfast for a year
Multiple police officers and firefighters are on scene of a hazmat situation in a Phoenix...
2 adults, 3 children found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside Phoenix home