Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Inmate Murray Hooper executed more than 40 years after murders connected to the Mafia

Murray Hooper, 76, is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Murray Hooper, 76, is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Wednesday, Nov. 16.(Arizona's Family)
By Briana Whitney
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 1:36 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Florence inmate Murray Hooper was declared dead after execution at 10:34 a.m. Wednesday morning. 

He was on death row for nearly 40 years after being convicted of an execution-style multiple murder alongside two other men in Phoenix on New Year’s Eve in 1980, killing Pat Redmond and his mother-in-law Helen Phelps. The three attempted to kill Pat’s wife Marilyn too, but she survived a bullet to the head.

Media witnesses said this execution seemed to be as quick and peaceful as it could be once the injection was administered to him. They said Hooper didn’t seem scared but instead laughed at times and almost appeared to be mocking the process, making faces as his death warrant was read.

TRENDING: Multiple people found dead inside Phoenix home during hazardous materials situation

Hooper’s final words were as follows:

Witnesses said the process lasted for 12 minutes. No one from Hooper’s family was at the execution Wednesday, but his children from his first marriage sent a long written statement.

Pat Redmond’s family was absent from the execution but said in writing that Redmond was killed before he could see his daughters get married or his grandkids born. The family said that their lives were forever changed that New Year’s Eve. Redmond’s children said they opposed any kind of mercy for Hooper, “It is just a shame that Hooper can’t experience a death like that. He will get a nice, easy one. Just like putting a dog down.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: “The Last Hitman” mini-series

Arizona’s Family learned that Hooper was part of a street gang in Chicago and was hired on by a man connected to the Mafia to kill Redmond and his family after Pat refused to sell his Phoenix printing business. The Mafia wanted the businesses in order to launder money out of it for Vegas casinos. The other two convicted murderers died on death row, leaving Hooper as the last hitman involved in the crime to be executed.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Multiple police officers and firefighters are on scene of a hazmat situation in a Phoenix...
Police: 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home Wednesday
Arizona's Family political reporter Dennis Welch spoke with Katie Hobbs two days after she was...
Exclusive 1-on-1 with Katie Hobbs, projected to be the next governor of Arizona
The off-Broadway tour of classic musical “Fiddler on the Roof” is making its way to Phoenix for...
Tradition, change collide in ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ off-Broadway December tour stop in Phoenix
Full Interview: Exclusive 1-on-1 with Katie Hobbs